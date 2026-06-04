Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Mike Baker's avatar
Mike Baker
10h

As I'm sure you know (even The Guardian's written about it), the main reason Stephen Lawrence's killers got away with it wasn't police racism (although that certainly played a part) but police corruption. Clifford Norris, the father of one of the killers (David Norris) was the local criminal Mr Big, and many of the local police were on his payroll. So what looked like routine police racism and incompetence (both of which certainly exist in good measure) was actually primarily police corruption, and the main purpose of the McPherson Inquiry was to divert attention away from that.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
11hEdited

I recall a comment from long ago by a dear friend: “There’s no situation, however bad that can’t be made worse by bringing in the police.”

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