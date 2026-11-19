[First published by Middle East Eye]

The Genocide Convention, drafted in 1948 and inspired by the work of a Polish-Jewish lawyer who escaped the Holocaust, could not be clearer.

Among its provisions, it defines the crime of genocide as “deliberately inflicting on [a national, ethnic, racial or religious] group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part”.

“Deliberately” indicates that there must be intent.

For months, the United Nations and international aid agencies have warned that Israel is blocking aid supplies into Gaza, further endangering the survival of some two million Palestinians already living in the bleakest of conditions.

Israel’s three-year bombing campaign has already engineered, for those who have survived it, their utter destitution and dependency on handouts from the international community.

This week Israel was forced to make public its own aid figures and they resoundingly corroborate those warnings.

Since Israel agreed a ceasefire in Gaza just over a year ago, it has broken its commitment – month after month – to allow humanitarian supplies into the enclave.

A freedom of information request from the Haaretz newspaper shows that, since March, the aid trucks entering the enclave have never gotten close to the number Israel agreed was required to address the population’s basic needs.

Critical shortages

According to the ceasefire’s terms, Israel was supposed to allow in 18,200 trucks a month, or 600 a day.

Last March, Israel let in only a quarter of that number: 4,779.

In April, only a few hundred more trucks entered. By May, half the agreed number were being allowed into Gaza. In the best month, September, Israel approved just over 13,000 trucks – 30 percent fewer shipments than it had committed to.

That did not mark a turning-point. Last month the figure fell back to just over 6,500, barely more than a third of the promised number.

Over the past eight months, there has been a shortfall of just over 74,000 trucks, representing more than half of the aid even Israel agreed a year ago was necessary to keep the population fed, sheltered and cared for.

The basic supplies the people of Gaza are being deprived of include food, fuel, medicines and medical equipment, as well as materials for building temporary shelters and repairing infrastructure.

Food is the main form of aid getting through, according to Israeli sources cited by Haaretz. But even that is far from enough.

According to UN estimates, only three percent of the enclave’s pre-war agricultural land can still be cultivated, and almost none of its livestock has survived. Israel has banned Gaza’s fishing boats from taking to the sea.

For the people of Gaza, it is aid handouts or starvation.

And on top of the blockade on trucks entering Gaza, Israel has barred dozens of aid organisations from assisting in relief operations – not least because those organisations had the temerity to publicise the fact that Israel has repeatedly violated its commitments on aid provision.

Israel’s blockade has led to critical shortages of tents, medicines and disinfectants. Humanitarian organisations also lack the supplies needed to repair water pumps and sewage drainage systems, provide shelters and make safe damaged buildings. Even timber is refused.

Israel’s pretext – one that rips the Genocide Convention to shreds – is that these materials could be used by Hamas as it faces off against one of the most heavily armed nations on Earth that has been illegally occupying Gaza for decades.

The problem has become even more acute in recent weeks – just as Israel has again reduced the number of aid trucks – as winter storms have ripped across Gaza, damaging or washing away tents.

This month, some 40,000 tents, a flimsy shelter to 200,000 Palestinians, were flooded, often with waste water from overwhelmed sewage pits that is causing the further spread of disease for which there are no medicines.

According to the UN, some 150,000 tents – as well as hundreds of thousands of tarpaulins, blankets and mattresses – are stuck outside Gaza, with Israel refusing entry.

Israel has also blocked a $3m plan to repair a stormwater basin in Gaza City it originally approved with Donald Trump’s Board of Peace. The next time there are heavy rains it is likely to spew sewage across the area’s tent encampments.

Death sentence

If this was not disastrous enough, Israel has also denied entry into Gaza of vehicle spare parts, tyres and engine oil. The fleet of ageing trucks needed to transport the already limited supply of aid from border checkpoints to distribution centres inside the enclave is on the point of collapse.

Nahed Shuhaiber, chair of a Gaza transport association, told Haaretz: “The IDF [Israeli military] destroyed all the garages and spare parts warehouses.”

He added: “Every day there are breakdowns, and drivers are afraid to drive because there might be an attack and [Israeli] soldiers will shoot them if they get out of the vehicle.”

The health ministry has similarly warned that minibuses in use to transport medical teams around Gaza’s tent cities are increasingly breaking down.

They have become a lifeline for beleaguered communities since Israel bombed all the enclave’s medical facilities.

This week Israel made a mockery of the “ceasefire” it has endlessly broken over the past year.

It pushed tanks and ground forces into central Gaza beyond a so-called “yellow line” that it has used to seize some 70 percent of the enclave. Residents were ordered to flee for their lives once more. In its familiar role as Israel’s defence lawyer, the BBC, described Israel’s invasion as a “rare ground operation”.

Israel has killed more than 1,600 Palestinians and wounded many thousands more, since the ceasefire was agreed. Gaza’s heath ministry has warned that, because of Israeli-imposed restrictions on medical evacuations, more than 21,000 people are being denied treatment abroad they urgently need.

Which means there are ever growing demands on what is left of Gaza’s health services.

Much of the population has drastically reduced immunity after years of malnutrition.Their exposure to disease has increased as the enclave’s sanitation infrastructure has collapsed.

Complications from inadequately treated wounds and trauma, caused by Israeli air strikes, are widespread. And the care of pregnant women and the chronically ill have been made much more complex by the dire conditions the population are enduring.

Nonetheless, Israel has ensured access to health services is highly limited.

According to the UN, more than half of medical facilities no longer function at all. And only a handful of the Strip’s 37 hospitals – all of them bombed by Israel over the past three years – are partially functioning.

One, Nasser Hospital, the largest hospital in southern Gaza, received a direct hit from an Israeli missile again last week – at least the seventh attack on the facility since October 2023.

The latest air strike tore through its surgical department, killing six people, including surgeon Dr Rizk Abu Shaira and a 13-year-old patient, Jihad Abu Teilkh, whose life he had saved a few days earlier. More than 30 others were wounded.

Israel reached for the excuse it trots out on each occasion it has attacked a hospital over the past three years: Hamas was supposedly using it, in this case as a “torture facility”.

Israel has turned the bombing of hospitals into such a routine event – even during a supposed ceasefire – that the attack on Nasser Hospital was barely newsworthy. For the western media, it was simply further evidence of how “fragile” the non-existent ceasefire continues to be.

But for some in southern Gaza, the further destruction of this major medical facility will be a death sentence.

Virtue signalling

Ignore the fact that Israel has dropped many Hiroshimas’ worth of US-supplied 2,000lb bombs on Gaza’s residential neighbourhoods, killing and maiming hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Ignore the fact that it has destroyed the enclave’s entire infrastructure, including its medical centres, schools, government buildings, bakeries and agricultural land.

Ignore the fact that it has ethnically cleansed the surviving population into a concentration camp comprising less than a third of Gaza’s territorial area.

And ignore the fact that it has shut down the United Nation’s main aid programme.

We can ignore all of that, and yet Israel’s own figures this week showing how much aid it allowed into Gaza over the past eight months make an unassailable case that Israel is committing the crime of genocide.

Israel is, as the Genocide Convention states, “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part”.

Israel knows that that is what it is doing. And so too, of course, do western governments.

On Sunday, Britain’s Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband again paraded the UK’s professed concern at the “dire humanitarian situation” facing the people of Gaza.

Alongside the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Australia and Canada, Miliband “urged” Israel to “allow immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza”.

This week, Andy Burnham’s government finally took action – of the most limited and feeble kind. It announced sanctions on a rightwing Israeli group that seeks to block aid into Gaza.

The move served only to deflect attention from the reality: that it is the Israeli government and military, not a small fanatical group, that is blocking that aid.

In another deeply inadequate manoeuvre, the UK also announced that eight Israeli construction firms would be targeted under sanctions measures it announced in September to stop expansion of Israel’s illegal settlements in the West Bank. It is unclear whether these firms have any dealings with the UK.

By contrast, the evidence shows that the UK is still rewarding firms that are deeply complicit in those settlements with public contracts.

Similarly, a Channel 4 investigation aired last week revealed not only that the value of arms export licences to Israel has more than tripled since Labour came to power in summer 2024 but that the government appears to be issuing licences for combat aircraft parts – licences it pledged to suspend – by deceitfully categorising them as for training aircraft.

Additionally, Channel 4 noted that the government, now led by Burnham, continues to obstruct the broadcaster’s efforts to piece together the UK’s export licence regime in relation to Israel. Britain justifies doing so by arguing that firms identified as having such licences might “correctly or incorrectly” be seen as assisting in Israeli war crimes.

Notice too that the Burnham government has not let up in its legal hounding of thousands of British citizens, many of them elderly, who have held up a placard opposing the Gaza genocide and expressing support for Palestine Action.

That is the direct-action group that has sought to disable weapons production at factories in the UK owned by Israel’s largest arms maker, Elbit Systems. Successive governments, including Burnham’s, appear determined to protect Elbit’s ability to manufacture on British soil drones of the kind that have been used in Gaza.

Meaningful inaction

In other words, Burnham is doing nothing meaningful to change the UK’s long-running collusion in Israel’s genocide. He and Miliband are engaged in little more than image management.

Janina Dill, an expert on international law at Oxford University, told Channel 4 that, since the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had found in early 2024 a “plausible risk” that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, states had been under a legal duty “to use all means at [their] disposal to put pressure on the state [of Israel] to stop”.

Britain has many such potential levers.

It can immediately end its sales to Israel of all weapons. Not quibble over definitions, or find workarounds to continue arms sales, or quietly triple the value of export licences.

The UK can stop bolstering Israel’s own arms manufacturers by buying their weapons. Perversely, such purchases by Britain rose more than 100-fold during the genocide, seemingly confirming suspicions that Israel’s allies look to it to “battle-test” military hardware and tech on Gaza’s population.

Britain can similarly end its nearly £6bn annual trade with Israel.

The UK can join more than a dozen other states, including Ireland, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, in backing South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ.

It can also hand over the footage from spy flights it conducted from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus over Gaza throughout the genocide as evidence of Israeli crimes, not hide behind excuses of “national security”.

British police can investigate UK citizens – at least 2,000 of them – who are known to have served in the Israeli military while it was conducting the gravest of war crimes.

The UK govermment can insist on the Charity Commission cracking down on dozens of pro-Israel “charities” that appear to be breaking UK law by funnelling money to illegal Jewish settlements or sending donations to the genocidal Israeli military.

And the UK can follow the advice of Francesca Albanese, the UN’s legal expert on the occupied Palestinian territories, and organise with other states – those like France, Italy, Australia and Canada that love to issue joint statements of concern – a naval armada to bring aid supplies to Gaza to avert more death and suffering.

Is Israel really prepared to start a war with major allies to keep aid out of Gaza?

Genocide complicity

The Burnham government gets away with its enduring complicity in the genocide for one reason only. The establishment media, our supposed watchdogs on power, refuse to exert even the most cursory presssure on the political class for a change of approach.

In fact, genocide apologism is still entirely respectable.

Last week an open letter from hundreds of prominent British Jews accusing the UK’s most influential Jewish leadership group, the Board of Deputies, of genocide denial, gained no traction in the media.

It was widely ignored.

The letter was in response to the fact there has been far greater outrage from the political and media class at a recent Green Party motion condemning Zionism as racism than at Israel’s three years of bombing hospitals and killing and maiming many tens of thousands of children.

Last week, in the immediate wake of Israel bombing Nasser Hospital for the seventh time, Sky News interviewed British surgeon Dr Gopher Rahbour, who is volunteering there.

As by rote on such occasions, the Sky interviewer put to Dr Rahbour Israel’s preposterous claim that the hospital was being used by Hamas – as if that would not only make it acceptable to strike a hospital, but conscionable even during a ceasefire.

Dr Rahbour appeared to be on air as a vehicle for Sky to advance Israel’s diabolical justification for its war crime. When he started to set out the dire conditions facing the population, and their desperate need for health care, the interviewer interjected that they were “short of time”.

This is a pattern all too familiar over the past three years.

Research published last week by Newscord, a media watchdog group, examined how the BBC has responded to the unfolding catastrophe in Gaza engineered by Israel.

In what it dubbed “The BBC: Israel Would Say” Files, it found that BBC presenters interjected 252 times over the past three years to stop interviewees making the Palestinians’ case and insert Israeli denials instead. By contrast, it found BBC journalists interrupted pro-Israel interviewees to make a humanitarian case for the Palestinians on only 15 occasions.

Ten of those 15 instances, let us note, occurred in the first six weeks of Israel’s slaughter in Gaza following 7 October 2023. In other words, as the picture of genocide has become clearer over time, the establishment media has become ever less willing to entertain a Palestinian narrative.

Newscord also found that broadcasters, especially the BBC, were far more likely to attach the label “Hamas-run” to Gaza’s health ministry after 7 October 2023 than before that date.

The BBC News channel used the label in just four per cent of reports before October 2023. It now uses it 67 percent of the time. Nine out every 10 articles on the BBC website now attribute Gaza’s death toll to the “Hamas-run” ministry.

As Newscord observes: “Hamas has governed Gaza since 2007, and the same ministry counted the dead in [Israel’s attacks in] 2014, 2018 and 2021 without anyone feeling the need to mention it. The label only became routine once the death toll became the record of a genocide.”

Rinse and repeat

The “Israel says” formula is now so entrenched in BBC coverage that Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire felt compelled this month to issue an extraordinary denial – on behalf of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government – against US Senator Bernie Sanders’ characterisation of the Israeli government as “extremist”.

That government includes a self-declared fascist in Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and a police minister, in Itamar Ben Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 both of supporting a genocide-supporting terrorist organisation and of incitement to racism.

The purpose of these constant denials is to blur the public’s understanding that Israeli leaders have repeatedly expressed genocidal intent in Gaza, and that there is overwhelming evidence that they are carrying out that genocide.

It is blatant genocidal denial – denial that persists only because everyone in power, with the exception of the Green Party, is actively engaged in doing it.

Genocidal denial has been completely normalised. While countering it is cast as antisemitism, hate and support for terrorism.

It is not just a moral and legal abomination that Israel has got away with carrying out a genocide in Gaza. It is an abomination of equal magnitude that western establishments continue to get away with carrying water for genocide.

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