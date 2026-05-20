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Nelly Takla-Wright's avatar
Nelly Takla-Wright
11h

Clearly a revolution is needed for change but sadly the U.K. is a highly unlikely destination for such a radical movement. Zack Polanski sounds as if he is up for change but then actions speak louder than words as their conference stopped the debate on Zionism and expelled ‘antisemites’. I despair 😩

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
11hEdited

Representative democracy, as a practical matter, is a fraud, an exercise in passing the buck, in avoiding responsibility. Everyone in power claims to answer to and derive their authority from someone else, going ultimately back to "the people" who themselves do not directly exercise power, and who would find it difficult to exercise as a collective action problem, even if they had the formal authority to do so.

The technical term for this is a "beard". That is, a cover for the rulers to do what they want, even though both the rulers themselves and their policies may be wildly unpopular. After all, your elected representatives approved this. If you don't like it, next time, you can vote for a different carefully vetted corporate imperialist muppet, so until then, shut up and fall in line!

What this means is that real power is often in the hands of unelected bureaucrats, who typically don't even want to stand for election because they don't want the voters to know what their programs are, much less to exercise any oversight. Robert Moses is the classic example here.

Even that minimal level of scrutiny is too much for some, and real power is often exercised by people not formally part of any government structure. Corporate lobbyists or Robert Kagan come to mind.

This is the principal advantage of a democracy over a more authoritarian system. A Lukashenko or a Xi cannot tell the public that he hears their concerns, but sorry, his hands are tied, the Parliamentary Ombudsman made a ruling that the decision has to first go to the sub-committee and then the full committee and they won't meet until after the by-election, so sorry, he wishes he could help but there's nothing he can do. Everyone knows who makes the decisions and where ultimate responsibility lies. Who calls the shots and where the buck stops.

Of course, heartwarming happy horseshit rhetoric aside, a Starmer or a Johnson isn't going to let any law or procedure get in the way of something he wants, like bailing out the billionaires at the casino or an escalation of the War On Russia.

The Chinese and Canadian response to the COVID lockdown protests is most illustrative here. The Chinese government gave way to the protests. The restrictions were lifted. The Canadian government ignored every law, right and principle in putting the protests down, even their own courts said so, but somehow, nobody was punished or faced any consequences. Instead, a different corporate imperialist muppet was installed.

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