Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Colin's avatar
Colin
Oct 9

Official UN position between 1976 and 1991 was that Zionism is racism.

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Paul Baker's avatar
Paul Baker
Oct 9

The power of the Israel lobby over the UK is awesome. It’s seen best in the current PM just as it was in the previous incumbent.

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