Discussion about this post

Chris Michell
3h

Brilliant article. You have really spoken truth!

Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3hEdited

Zionists love antisemitism, Zionists NEED antisemitism, because without antisemitism, real or imagined, Zionists would have no reason to demand double standards or special rights. Hell, without antisemitism, Israel would lose any justification for its existence.

That said, let us take as given that the official story is accurate, that the Manchester attack was by some Syrian refugee intent on killing Jews.

Gee, I wonder why anyone would be feeling frustrated in the uk at this time, when the british government has shown itself to have such an overriding humanitarian concern for all people throughout the world, and not just the Empire's special pets? H.M. government never ever seeks to shut down dissent, never would dream of double standards and special rights for some and not for others!

To listen to the uk government, it was the peace marches that incited the murders, and not the Zionist entity slaughtering tens of thousands of women and children and trampling international law with impunity.

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
