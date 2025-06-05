Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Britton's avatar
Ann Britton
13h

Because the UK is complicit, the RAF does reconnaissance over Gaza and the Brits train the savage IOF.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marsha's avatar
Marsha
13h

It is owned by Zionist money , as is the US! Israel is a racist state engaged in genocide. My 100% Jewish family were ever Zionist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture