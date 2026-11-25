[First published by Middle East Eye]

There are many reasons why Israel will be deeply worried by the International Court of Justice’s finding on 19 November that the military junta in Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority nearly a decade ago.

The president of the world’s highest court, Yuji Iwasawa, concluded that Myanmar had the “intention to destroy” a substantial part of the Rohingya population and tried to hide its crimes through “extensive destruction of evidence”.

During so-called “clearance operations“ in 2017, Myanmar’s security forces from the Buddhist-majority state of Myanmar killed at least 10,000 Rohingya, a Muslim minority, and drove more than 700,000 from their homes in northern Rakhine state. Most found refuge in Bangladesh.

Entire villages were erased, evidence destroyed by burning bodies and bulldozing sites, and the Rohingya subjected to campaigns of rape and sexual violence. Myanmar failed to prosecute the perpetrators.

So what are the implications for another prominent genocide case being considered by the ICJ, this one brought against Israel by South Africa, and backed by more than a dozen other countries, including Ireland, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands?

Back in January 2024, just weeks into Israel’s onslaught in Gaza, the World Court found a “plausible risk” that Palestinians there were being subjected to genocide.

It also imposed a series of provisional measures on Israel to ensure its military did not commit genocidal acts, that aid was allowed in, that all incitement stopped, and that the destruction of evidence was prevented. Israel ignored all of these obligations.

Intent on show

First, the ICJ ruling against Myanmar has set a legal precedent. It is the first time the court has found a state guilty of genocide. It clears a path for the United Nations court to make the same finding, based on even more damning evidence, against Israel.

The bar for establishing genocide has always been higher than for proving war crimes or crimes against humanity because, critically, it requires demonstrating intent by the state under investigation.

In ruling against Myanmar, the court noted that the regime had encouraged anti-Rohingya hate speech, portraying the minority as “sub-human” and posing a “violent threat”. This rhetoric, in the view of the judges, exposed the deeper reasoning behind Myanmar’s “clearance operations”.

In Israel’s case, it should be easier to establish intent than it was with Myanmar. Nine pages of South Africa’s 84-page submission (59-67) to the ICJ were quotes from Israeli leaders, from the prime minister down, expressing genocidal intent towards Gaza’s civilian population.

As is often pointed out, this was the most publicly confessed crime in history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared Gaza’s Palestinians to Amalek. In the Bible, the Israelites are ordered by God to kill every last Amalek man, woman and child, leaving no one alive. In other words, to commit a genocide.

Former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called the people of Gaza “human animals” and insisted they be denied all food, water and fuel.

President Isaac Herzog declared no one in Gaza, not even its children, to be innocent: “It is an entire nation out there that is responsible. It is not true this rhetoric about civilians not aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true.”

The record of genocidal incitement by Israel’s leadership is indisputable.

Short shrift

Second, the ICJ rejected Myanmar’s defence that its violence was a justifiable response – that it was counterterrorism – following violent attacks by fighters from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

The judges ruled that the junta could be pursuing more than one strategy at the same time, and that its military actions to kill rebel fighters could run in parallel to a wider policy of targeting the civilian population.

This is precisely where Israel’s narrative is likely to come unstuck.

Israel and its apologists prefer to start the clock with Hamas’s one-day breakout on 7 October 2023 from long-besieged Gaza – effectively a concentration camp for Palestinians engineered by Israel over the preceding decades.

Hamas’s short, bloody attack inside Israel did not initiate the violence. As the ICJ found in a separate advisory opinion in 2024, Israel has committed crimes systematically against the Palestinian people for decades – and long before October 2023.

That includes an illegal and brutal military occupation, the forced transfer of Palestinians from their homes so Jewish settlers can colonise their land, the prolonged siege of Gaza, and a violent regime of apartheid rule against Palestinians.

More specifically, Israel has claimed its carpet-bombing of Gaza, and its destruction of essential civilian infrastructure – homes, hospitals, schools, government offices, bakeries, agricultural land – is warranted by its efforts to “eradicate Hamas”.

In the Myanmar ruling, the ICJ showed it is likely to give short shrift to such rationalisations.

Israel could carry out operations to eradicate Hamas, or disarm it, and still be committing genocide. In fact, it could do so precisely to remove the possibility of resistance to its war crimes and make the task of committing genocide easier.

Cov er story

Third, Myanmar argued that, if its goal was genocide, it could have killed far more Rohingya than it actually did. Estimates are that the junta’s actions most likely killed between 1 and 2 percent of the Rohingya people.

The ICJ found, in accordance with the 1948 Genocide Convention, that genocide is not a numbers game. Once intent to destroy a people in whole or part is established, other practices – such as preventing births, forcibly displacing the population, and making their lands uninhabitable – also qualify as genocide.

Israel and its apologists have wilfully sought to mislead about the convention’s definition, treating the Holocaust as the only model of what a genocide looks like.

Their argument rests heavily on the false idea that genocide is indeed about numbers, and that Israel would have wiped out everyone in Gaza were it actually bent on genocide.

Netanyahu has regularly articulated this sentiment. In August 2025, for example, he told a press conference: “If we had wanted to commit genocide, it would have taken exactly one afternoon.”

Again, the ICJ is unlikely to entertain this as a defence.

Netanyahu’s logic intentionally obscures the obvious fact that, in an age of international law, states like Myanmar and Israel have a vested interest in concealing their genocidal intent both by carrying out their crimes incrementally and by offering military rationales as a cover story.

In this regard, the court rightly pre-empted any argument that committing one crime, such as forcibly transferring a population – ethnically cleansing them – could serve as a defence against being found guilty of the crime of genocide.

Israel will not be able to argue, for example, that it did not commit genocide and instead caused just enough horror – slaughtering and maiming hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and levelling all infrastructure – to incentivise Gaza’s people to leave the enclave.

It simply won’t wash.

Based on the Rohingya ruling, the number of dead in Gaza is sufficient to qualify as genocidal violence. The known death toll, at nearly 75,000, is more than 3 percent of Gaza’s population – and double the percentage of known Rohingya fatalities at the hands of Myanmar’s junta.

The Gaza estimates, however, are likely to be a severe undercount, given that many Palestinians were buried under rubble or vaporised by US-supplied 2,000lb bombs. It is also a count of those killed by Israeli weaponry, not those who have died as a result of the dire conditions Israel has engineered in the enclave.

The Israeli military’s own assessments are also damning. According to their tally, revealed in August 2025, more than four in five of the dead were civilians, not Palestinian fighters.

Genetic harm

Fourth, the ICJ found that Myanmar had committed genocide in three of the convention’s five categories: mass killing; causing serious bodily and mental harm through torture, physical injuries and sexual violence; and preventing births within the group by targeting children and reproductive organs.

Israel has clearly committed crimes on a significant scale in these same three categories, plus it has violated an additional, fourth category of the convention.

As noted earlier, both numerically and proportionally, Israel has killed more Palestinians than Myanmar killed Rohingya. UN bodies have repeatedly found that Israel has caused serious bodily and mental harm to the people of Gaza.

Nearly one in ten Palestinians there are known to have been maimed by Israel’s attacks, and nearly everyone has been left with deep mental scars from Israel’s relentless bombing campaigns, the equivalent of unleashing at least six Hiroshimas over the tiny enclave.

In addition, thousands of Palestinians – men, women and children – have been seized from Gaza and held in detention camps where torture and sexual violence are reported to be rife. Inmates often emerge severely malnourished.

In June, a UN commission of inquiry concluded that Israel was deliberately targeting children in Gaza. It said these acts “form part of a deliberate strategy to destroy the future of the Palestinians in Gaza by targeting their children”.

Independent witnesses, such as international doctors volunteering in Gaza, have testified that soldiers appear to be playing horrifying games in which they compete with each other to show off their prowess as snipers.

Each day, according to the doctors, the soldiers target a different body part: the neck, the abdomen, the testicles.

The ICJ also has plenty of evidence to find against Israel in an additional category in the Genocide Convention, that of creating conditions destructive to life.

In Myanmar’s case, the ICJ ruled that evidence the Rohingya had been confined in internment camps where they were denied basic healthcare was not sufficient to meet this fourth category.

In Israel’s case, by contrast, Palestinians have not only been denied access to health services. Israel has systematically gone about destroying the entire healthcare system and blocking the entry of medicines and medical equipment.

It has subjected the people of Gaza to sustained starvation, creating widespread malnutrition that scientists warn will cause lasting genetic harm.

It has blocked the entry of equipment to repair water and sewage systems Israel has destroyed, exposing the people to contaminated groundwater and the spread of disease. It has also blocked tents, blankets and mattresses desperately needed as winter sets in.

As Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory reported on 23 November, by reducing Gaza’s buildings to rubble through the use of many tens of thousands of tonnes of explosives, Israel has created a “toxic wasteland“, one that will expose the enclave’s inhabitants to grave health dangers for “generations to come”.

On these and many other grounds, the ICJ can find Israel has violated the Genocide Convention even more comprehensively than Myanmar.

Journalists killed

Fifth, as part of the genocide finding against Myanmar, the World Court factored in a wider context of systematic discrimination by the Buddhist majority against the Rohingya that reinforced suspicions of genocidal intent.

These discriminatory policies included eroding the Rohingya’s human rights through restrictions on movement and the blocking of humanitarian aid, and limiting married couples to two children.

Other matters served similarly as circumstantial evidence, especially the concealment and destruction of evidence, a failure to prevent civilians from committing atrocities alongside security forces, and a reluctance to prosecute perpetrators.

As noted earlier, the ICJ has already found Israel guilty of operating a decades-old system of apartheid against Palestinians. That included blockading Gaza by land, sea and air for nearly two decades, strictly controlling who could go in or out of the enclave.

Israel was also forced to admit in 2012 that it had imposed a near-starvation diet on the people of Gaza starting four years earlier. In the words of a close adviser to the prime minister of the time, Ehud Olmert, the goal was “to put the Palestinians on a diet, but not to make them die of hunger”.

In 2015, the UN warned that Gaza, under Israel’s severe restrictions, would soon become “uninhabitable”, that Israel had sought to de-develop the enclave, and that the enclave’s aquifers were quickly becoming contaminated by seawater, posing a threat to the health of the population.

Israel has sought to conceal its crimes in Gaza by refusing to allow entry to foreign journalists to report on what is happening there. Meanwhile, it has killed local Palestinian journalists in unprecedented numbers in an attempt to stop them from documenting its crimes.

Israel has repeatedly been caught in lies designed to cover up its atrocities and has sought to destroy incriminating evidence, including by secretly burying Palestinian victims of its violence in mass graves.

The UN found in March 2025, for example, that the Israeli military had buried in a mass grave 15 emergency workers who it had picked off “one by one” after ambushing their vehicles.

The crews had been coming to the aid of another team attacked by the Israeli army earlier that day in Rafah. The UN noted that Israeli bulldozers had crushed the ambulances and then covered them with sand.

Similarly, Israel attacked and seized two large hospitals in Gaza, Nasser and al-Shifa, in early 2024. After its forces pulled out, large mass graves were found close by both.

At Nasser Hospital, three mass graves contained 392 bodies, including those of women, children, the elderly and injured people. Evidence was found of “field executions” and mutilations of some of the dead.

As with Myanmar, such atrocities by Israeli soldiers go uninvestigated and unpunished. Even after a video showed five reservists anally raping a Palestinian prisoner with a baton, causing him severe internal injuries, the Israeli military dropped all charges.

Also like Myanmar, Israel has let civilian groups from its Jewish population collude in its genocidal violence without punishment. Far-right groups have regularly been allowed to mass at crossing points to block the delivery of critically needed food. On repeated occasions, they have looted the aid.

In summer 2024, at the height of these blockades, it was found that three of the groups were being rewarded by Israel and the US with special tax-deductible status for donations.

Hypocrites to the end

In these and all other cases of suspected atrocities, Israel has refused access to outside investigators, just as it has journalists. It has continued that policy even after agreeing to a ceasefire in October 2025 – a ceasefire it has entirely ignored.

More than 1,670 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the ceasefire period.

Israel’s aversion to transparency is likely to incriminate it further in the eyes of the ICJ’s judges, just as it did for Myanmar.

The court has shown in its latest ruling that it is ready to fill evidential gaps, even if it means drawing on arm’s-length investigations by UN agencies and international and local human rights bodies. There is a wealth of damning evidence already.

The ICJ is also likely to accept the growing body of confessions made by Israeli soldiers of their involvement in atrocities and the systematic use of violence against the people of Gaza through AI, as set out by whistleblowing intelligence officers in a recent documentary, NAZA.

It is not just Israel, however, that has reasons to be fearful of the Myanmar judgment.

Several western states, including Britain, Canada, France and Germany, backed the genocide case against Myanmar at the ICJ initiated by The Gambia. Separately, the US assessed in 2022 that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya.

On 19 November, Ed Miliband, the UK foreign secretary, welcomed the ICJ ruling, ordered the expulsion of Myanmar’s defence attache and threatened “further action”. Four days later, Britain formally recognised the genocide and sanctioned five Myanmar generals.

The US noted that it had been the “leading donor for the Rohingya refugee humanitarian response”, and that it shared “grave concerns over the continued abuses of human rights” of the Rohingya.

Western states’ hypocrisy is fully on show. They have failed in their duty to prevent an even more obvious genocide in Gaza than the one in Myanmar, despite the World Court warning them of the “plausible risk” in January 2024.

Not only that, but the genocide in Gaza would have been impossible without active help from the US, Britain and Germany in supplying the weapons used to kill Palestinians en masse, providing intelligence to Israel and offering diplomatic cover.

The case against Myanmar took seven years to reach its conclusion after The Gambia brought it to the ICJ. If a similar timeline is followed in Gaza’s case, Israel may not be found guilty for another three or four years.

Israel can do a lot more damage to the enclave and its population in the meantime. The Myanmar case should prove to western states that they need to act now. It should galvanise a response.

Instead, hypocrites to the bitter end, western capitals will carry on backing the current genocide in Gaza as they lament the earlier one in Myanmar.

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