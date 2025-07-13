In political debates between left and right, what gets lost is this obvious point:

The powerful maintain their power through an insistence that change is dangerous. They want power structures unchanged because they developed those structures precisely to keep themselves rich and powerful. This is the starting point of rightwing ideologies.

Those without power can only help the weak and marginalised, end wars and genocide, stop the ecological destruction of the planet by changing these power structures. This is the starting point of leftwing ideologies.

There is a further point. By definition, the right has the power and money to bankroll parties, media, think-tanks that claim to be on the left but are actually there to prop up existing power structures that benefit the right. Over many decades the right has developed an unparalleled expertise in the dark arts of worming its ideas into our heads, manipulating us into believing black is white, up is down.

Even if it wished to, the left lacks any equivalent power.

If the world looks confusing to you, it is probably because you are falling for these kind of "political" deceptions. You are voting for fake leftwing parties, watching fake leftwing TV news and reading fake leftwing papers quoting fake experts.

We keep ending up with the same corrupt parties, the same dishonest policies, the same wars of empire because we cannot see past the right’s mind-games.

