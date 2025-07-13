Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Jacobson's avatar
Eric Jacobson
9h

"When the whole world is running headlong towards the precipice, one who walks in the

opposite direction is looked at as being crazy." TS Elliot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anthony Dunn's avatar
Anthony Dunn
10h

"The powerful maintain their power through an insistence that change is dangerous. They want power structures unchanged because they developed those structures precisely to keep themselves rich and powerful. This is the starting point of rightwing ideologies."

Indeed. And this is why over the last 40 years or so, international neo-liberalism has used market-led privatisation to take over Western states; all the embedded power and knowledge accumulated over centuries is now a hub for a highly organised minority of maniacs to start wars, attack their own citizens; in short, to allow corporations and billionaires to control the structure of our everyday lives. People now have no say in any of this.

One Ring To Rule Them All. That is what these ghouls see the State as.

Thanks for another excellent piece, Jonathan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture