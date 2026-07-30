Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
12h

Who benefits indeed?

Dreadful times to be alive, let's hope something changes and life starts to look up for every oppressed person and humanity in general. Thank you for putting the spotlight on the facts Jonathan

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Elizabeth Weightman's avatar
Elizabeth Weightman
12h

Excellent journalism, thank you for the understanding this gives of the problems of tackling genovide and imperialism

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