Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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CharlieCanberra's avatar
CharlieCanberra
Oct 15

Jonathan. Delete UK and insert Australia and you'd still be 100% correct. We've sold our sovereignty to the master. We as a country are now little more than a satrapy of the US. Our ignorant arseholes, sorry politicians, are just as servile as any in the Western World. We as a nation, and I've said this repeatedly, need to get over our fear (and loathing) of Asia, and stop looking for a big brother to protect us. The British Empire couldn't, nor will the US Empire. I fear we will do our master's bidding, and go to war with China, be left in the lurch, along with Japan, s Korea, and who ever else takes the bait, and be crucified.. CharlieCBR

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Feral Finster
Oct 15

Apparently no Russian person ever may express an opinion or preference on anything, lest some unsuspecting briton overhear and be led astray.

Of course "Russian interference" is an excuse. However, if there is one thing that the entire uk political class is resolute on, it is the demonization of Russia.

Everyone gather round for the Two Minutes Hate!

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