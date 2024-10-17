The UK government and police – the British state – made clear today it is waging a war of intimidation against the country’s independent journalists in a desperate attempt to silence them.

Ten Metropolitan police officers made a dawn raid on the home of investigative journalist Asa Winstanley and seized his electronic devices under the UK's draconian Terrorism Act. A letter from the Met indicates that the associate editor of the Electronic Intifada is being investigated by the force for "encouraging terrorism".

Winstanley is the latest – and most high profile – independent journalist to be targeted by counter-terrorism police in recent weeks. Earlier, Richard Medhurst was arrested at Heathrow airport on returning to the UK from a trip abroad. Then Sarah Wilkinson was arrested and her home ransacked.

Winstanley has repeatedly embarrassed the British establishment by exposing its covert and deep ties to Israel and its collusion with the Israeli lobby.

In his book Weaponising Anti-Semitism: How the Israel Lobby Brought Down Jeremy Corbyn, Winstanley exposed in shocking detail how antisemitism was weaponised against the former Labour leader.

The book would have made uncomfortable reading for his successor, Sir Keir Starmer, now Britain's prime minister, because it documents his role in the smear campaign. While in opposition, Starmer’s Labour party expelled Winstanley and made legal threats against him.

As the Electronic Intifada website notes: "Now that Labour is the UK’s ruling party, it has the potential to use the apparatus of the state against those it views as its own – or Israel’s – political enemies."

There is precisely no reason for police to raid Winstanley's home or seize his electronic devices. The preposterous accusation of "encouraging terrorism" clearly relates to his online work, which is fully in the public domain.

The British state wants to insinuate through the dawn raid and confiscation of his devices that he is somehow harbouring secret or classified information, or in illicit contact with terror groups, and that incriminating evidence will be forthcoming from searches of those devices.

It won’t. If there were any real suspicion that Winstanley had such information, the police would have arrested him rather making a public show of a 6am raid and search they knew beforehand would turn up nothing.

This isn't about terrorism, except by the British state.

It is about frightening those opposing Israel's genocide in Gaza, and the West’s collusion in it, into silence. If the British state is going after someone like Winstanley, you are supposed to conclude, they will surely soon come for me too.

Even the name of the "counter-terrorism" raid is performative: "Operation Incessantness". The message the state wants to send is that it will not rest till it has us all behind bars.

Don't believe this nonsense. The police have nothing on Winstanley. Exposing information about Israel and its genocide, and the British government’s culpability, is not a crime. At least not yet.

They want you to think it is, of course. They want you scared and mute. Because every time you go out and protest, you remind the world that the British government, and their bully-boys in blue, are the real criminals – for enabling genocide.

