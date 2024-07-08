Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Peter Stevenson's avatar
Peter Stevenson
Jul 9, 2024

Thank you, Jonathan. As one of a handful of true journalists, you always give your readers clarity, if not hope. As Chris Hedges often says, it's our moral duty to tell the truth even if resistance seems hopeless.

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JohnAlbert Eadie
Jul 8, 2024

How could Starmer not have known he was supporting genocide from the start? I'm from Whitehorse in your Yukon Province of Canada, not your sharpest knife, etc. But these Labour people must have nimble brains indeed (not to speak of a non-existant conscience) to have been evading this realisation all along. All out drive to get Jews on board was for what other reason?

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