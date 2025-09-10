Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Kojo
21hEdited

If you begin to examine the oligarchy (financial and industrial and media and culture) that controls the west, especially the US, the UK and France......what you find is that a significant amount of them have direct or indirect ties to Israel. Some are even dual citizens. Many are explicit financial backers of "Friends of the IDF". etc.

This is why "the israel lobby" is only a part of the picture.

First you need to count the DIRECT control these people have of all these industries and companies and media outlet. When the likes of Apple or Microsoft or Google or Palantir are willing to shut down any talk of boycotting Israel....its because of this direct control.

Then next is the money they use to control politicians. So not just AIPAC, but also the political "donations" of all these dual citizens and people with ethnic ties to the Israeli colonial project.....are all brought to bear to control the government institutons.

Academia? Cultural institutions? Again just look at the makeup of the top leadership and boards of these institutions. Improbably overweighted to people with ethnic ties to the Israeli project, with explicit zionist support. That is why these institutions also in sync completely shut down any discourse of addressing Israel as a colonial project, or dissent against the unjust actions of western governments.

It's a comprehensive control by zionists and it actually spans nations and nationality. Which nation they claim to be from is really beside the point.

BTW if this many people with ethnic ties to say China or Iran, were in control of key positions and ownership of western institutions, it would have raised alarms LONG ago. Because it is statistically improbable. But no alarm bells ever rang and not even now. Because execeptionalism.

13 replies by Jonathan Cook and others
Sera
21h

I’m very grateful for writing of this caliber, and the vision it expresses.

There’s so much filler and empty talk surrounding these issues lately. So much tacit complicity, and outright cowardice in journalism. But a lazy readership, too, is complicit, they need a wake up call, every day.

