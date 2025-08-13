Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1d

Western governments are not in panic at all. Rather, their statements are simply a moral figleaf.

Ignore what they say, pay attention to what they do. Watch how the european catamites ramp up aggression against Iran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Julian Symes's avatar
Julian Symes
1d

Isn't it obvious that the Israeli Zionist agenda has, for decades, been: push until we're forced to stop; wait a few years; repeat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture