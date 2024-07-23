Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
Jul 23, 2024

The key aspect of the ruling is that negotiation is not needed, it is totally inappropriate. Israel must remove itself from Palestinian territory. Other states should not be involved in deciding how a Palestinian state will be structured or govern itself, which is solely for Palestinians to decide. I note that the different Palestinian political factions have signed a unity agreement with the help of China. States that want to be on the right side of history should take note and help this process with all force available.

Reply
Share
Magan Singodia's avatar
Magan Singodia
Jul 23, 2024

A succinct article that every US and Western politician is advised to read and digest for the serious implications of pretending they didn’t know the reality of injustices experienced by the Palestinian people for so long will have dire consequences for the future of all for an indefinite time. Thank you Jonathan.

Reply
Share
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture