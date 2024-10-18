Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published First they came for Julian Assange And I did not speak out Because I was not Julian Assange

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Then they came for the Palestinian journalists And I did not speak out Because I was not a Palestinian journalist

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Then they came for the independent journalists And I did not speak out Because I was not an independent journalist

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Then they came for the investigative journalists And I did not speak out Because I was not an investigative journalist

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They never came for me And I never spoke out Because I was not a real journalist

