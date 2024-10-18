They never came for me, because I was not a real journalist
A message from history to my fellow journalists on the British state's persecution of Asa Winstanley
First they came for Julian Assange And I did not speak out Because I was not Julian Assange
Then they came for the Palestinian journalists And I did not speak out Because I was not a Palestinian journalist
Then they came for the independent journalists And I did not speak out Because I was not an independent journalist
Then they came for the investigative journalists And I did not speak out Because I was not an investigative journalist
They never came for me And I never spoke out Because I was not a real journalist
Believe me your time will come just as it will for the general public who respond to posts like this , we are all under the microscope when my time comes I'll take it as a badge of honour
Respect Dean Smith
The attached poem is what gave me the impetus to respond to Cook's article. I have been conscious of who I am for the longest time. I know where I'm from and what schools I attended and graduated from and I know what the first line of work I did before it dawned on me that what I had neglected since I first started reading -- I am a writer. There's no ifs, ands or buts about my sojourn as a writer. I have been conscious of my ability as a writer since I was thirteen years old.