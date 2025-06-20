Jonathan Cook

Evelyn K. Brunswick
Evelyn K. Brunswick
5h

In a sane world, or a parallel utopian world, you, Jonathan, would be the BBC's middle east correspondent and it would be a genuine truth-telling BBC, informing and educating and suchlike. Then again, in a sane and better world, there would be no Israel and there'd be no conflict in the middle east, so ironically you'd have a pretty cushy job there.

Anthony Dunn
Anthony Dunn
5h

Spot on as ever, Jonathan. Thanks.

I remember Oborne from way back before he resigned from The Telegraph in disgust (as you did from The Guardian) and always find his analysis and arguments really well put and in the best intellectual tradition.

Power to both of you and all those mainstream journalists everywhere who had the courage and insight to realise they were being cajoled and edited into a moral vacuum to be no more than Orwellian messengers for the security services and the worst of humankind.

The BBC and those responsible should one day face justice for what they have done and highly-paid, mercenary weasels like Burgess should face consequences - as should all those cheerleading and inciting cold blooded murder.

