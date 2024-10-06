Why is the 'liberal' media peddling the vilest genocide apologism?
A phalanx of the UK's most influential journalists brought this odious article to print, decrying as a 'blood libel' the reporting of Israel's killing of thousands of children in Gaza
I can't put this strongly enough. Howard Jacobson's article in today’s Observer newspaper may be one the vilest pieces of journalism published in Britain in living memory, arguing that any reporting of Israel's documented slaughter of many thousands of Palestinian children in Gaza is a "blood libel" and antisemitic. It is pure genocide apologism.
But far worse is the fact that the Guardian Media Group signed off his column. This isn't the work of one Zionist loon. A whole army of journalists brought it to print.
And note: Jacobson, odious as he is, isn't responsible for the choice of photo. That is entirely down to the Observer newsroom.
I worked at both the Guardian and the Observer, its Sunday sister paper, for many years. The comment editor, the photo editor, the revise sub-editor, the Observer's chief editor and all the section heads would have approved not only Jacobson's text but that photo too.
What on earth did they all imagine that "illustrative" photo of a blood-smeared doll suggested?
That the many thousands of children blown to pieces by Israeli bombs are a fiction.
That all the children decomposing under rubble are made up.
That all the unidentified children buried in Gaza's sands are a lie.
That all the children dying of epidemics like polio or starving to death from Israel's aid blockade are an invention.
That any single journalist imagined for a moment that this was an acceptable article or photo in the midst of a genocide is astounding enough.
But that a whole phalanx of the most influential and “liberal” journalists in the country backed it without a second thought tells us something about the depraved culture that passes for journalism in the western establishment media.
These elite journalists are completely divorced from reality. They have no moral core, they live and work as fanatical ideologues for western supremacism. They are as racist as their forebears who cheerled Britain's subjugation and colonisation of the rest of the globe.
There is no hope of ever having a healthy world as long as these war-mongers and genocide apologists are allowed to remain in charge of shaping our consciousness.
I think Chomsky took the time to answer this question(?) some 28 years ago, in a famous interview with none other than Andrew Marr (BBC)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pV85306K64w
(Sorry if anyone else already pointed out this)
‘Neo-liberal media’ may be more accurate terminology. … Nevertheless, genuine journalists with actual integrity would tender their resignations and publicly proclaim they can no longer help propagate their employer’s corrupt media product, be it from the Right or Left. They definitely wouldn’t excuse themselves with ‘I need/want to keep this job’ or ‘I have a spouse and kids to feed’, as though they were forced into coupling, copulating and procreating.
I respect foreign correspondents and also admire those covering active war zones; however, I still feel that too much of Western ‘journalism’ is motivated more by a paycheck and publication rather than a genuine strive to challenge the big and bad powers that be: To truly comfort the afflicted while afflicting the comfortable in an increasingly unjust global existence.
Mainstream journalism’s traditional function may be quietly changing. The adage-description of journalism’s fundamental function can remain the same, but revision of terminological representation is definitely in order. While it remains “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable,” there may be an alteration to what/who constitutes an “afflicted” and “the comfortable”.
As a good contemporary example, the new “afflicted” requiring news-media comforting includes the Israeli government and IDF in their mass-slaughter of Gazan innocents when in the past it would've been more likely (and rightly) the Palestinian civilians, as the latter resist having their ancestral lands gradually annexed and being cleansed from it [an inverse David versus Goliath].