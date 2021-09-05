I’m a recovering British corporate media journalist (formerly of the Guardian and Observer newspapers), and a winner of the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism.

I have been an independent journalist for more than 20 years. Much of that time, I covered the Israel-Palestine beat, where I witnessed first hand the establishment media’s role in perpetuating the suffering of people in the region by failing to hold Western politicians and policy-makers to account.

Today, I write widely on media, politics, corporate power and international affairs. I also occasionally venture into analyses of the culture wars, science, health and philosophy.

You can learn a little more about me, and why I write, from this short video:

