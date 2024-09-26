Jonathan Cook

Israelis will dance again, vows BBC film. Will Gaza's children ever get to dance?
Gaza's children have no voice. Their tears evaporate in the summer heat, and merge with the winter rain. No one comes to make a documentary about them…
  
Jonathan Cook
80
Jewish Chronicle scandal: Why was there no uproar over its long record of pro-Israel fake news?
The paper's disinformation is making waves only now, after it printed claims based on forged Hamas documents. But the JC has been peddling falsehoods…
  
Jonathan Cook
68
The more definitive the proof of Israeli atrocities, the less they get reported
Videos show Israeli soldiers push three Palestinian men off a roof in a West Bank town under illegal Israeli occupation. The western media can barely…
  
Jonathan Cook
139
Listen: How the war on Gaza exposed Israeli and western fascism
Read by Matthew Alford
  
Jonathan Cook
15
21:51
How the war on Gaza exposed Israeli and western fascism
Material and rhetorical support for the genocide of the Palestinian people is everywhere. It's time to ask why
  
Jonathan Cook
113
At what point are we permitted to...?
Five questions, plus a sixth
  
Jonathan Cook
138
Listen: Israeli torture chambers aren't new. They are what provoked the violence of Oct 7
Read by Matthew Alford
  
Jonathan Cook
13
6:35
Israeli torture chambers aren't new. They are what provoked the violence of Oct 7
If you can't see the causal link between the Israeli abuse of generations of Palestinians and Hamas' crimes, then you have no insight into human nature…
  
Jonathan Cook
144
Listen: Six takeaways from the UK's decision on arms sales to Israel the media are hiding
Read by Matthew Alford
  
Jonathan Cook
6
6:14
Six takeaways from the UK's decision on arms sales to Israel the media are hiding
British Jewish leaders are incensed by the 8% cut in weapons to Israel. Judged by the very rules Starmer imposed on Labour, that makes him a proven…
  
Jonathan Cook
46
Listen: You can’t arm a genocidal state into moderation. So why does the West keep trying?
Read by Matthew Alford
  
Jonathan Cook
14
19:51
You can’t arm a genocidal state into moderation. So why does the West keep trying?
Western governments will never isolate and sanction Israel. The war machine will roll on until either we stop it or its lethal games blow up in all our…
  
Jonathan Cook
63
