Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Israel's 'genocide general' welcomed in UK – and the media yawns
Listen: Israel's 'genocide general' welcomed in UK – and the media yawns

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Jan 29, 2025
7
18
Transcript

Original article published here:

Israel's 'genocide general' welcomed in London – and the media yawns

Jonathan Cook
·
Jan 28
Israel's 'genocide general' welcomed in London – and the media yawns

How is it possible that Israel General Oded Basyuk, a major war crimes suspect, is invited to London to meet UK officials in the midst of a genocide investigation by the ICJ, and no major British media outlet has shown the slightest interest in doorstepping him, or in asking questions about his visit?

Read full story

