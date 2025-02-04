Jonathan Cook
Listen: How the West hides its Gaza genocide guilt behind Holocaust Day remembrance
Listen: How the West hides its Gaza genocide guilt behind Holocaust Day remembrance

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Feb 04, 2025
How the West hides its Gaza genocide guilt behind Holocaust Day remembrance

How the West hides its Gaza genocide guilt behind Holocaust Day remembrance

The ghosts of thousands of Palestinian children crushed by Israeli bombs loomed over this year's Auschwitz commemorations.

