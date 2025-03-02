Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: The monsters aren't just in history books. They live among us
Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Mar 02, 2025
11
19
Transcript

Original article published here:

Jonathan Cook
·
Feb 28
Walter Salles' new film on the disappearances of regime critics in 1970s Brazil shows an endless supply of compliant officials who impassively, conscientiously carry out the abuse of men, women and children. It is a reminder that plenty of these people live among us – and that they have been doing very little to hide who they are over the past 16 months.

Read full story

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Analysis and commentary from award-winning, independent journalist, covering media, politics and corporate power
Jonathan Cook
