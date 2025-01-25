Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: How Starmer and the Met have joined forces to quash all dissent
Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Jan 25, 2025
8
15
Transcript

Original article published here:

Gaza protest: How Starmer and the Met have joined forces to quash all dissent

Jonathan Cook
·
Jan 24
Gaza protest: How Starmer and the Met have joined forces to quash all dissent

With the BBC failing to normalise the genocide and British complicity, Starmer needed a new strategy for bringing to an end the rallies that have been embarrassing him. The velvet glove of the BBC has been swapped for the Met’s iron first.

Read full story

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Analysis and commentary from award-winning, independent journalist, covering media, politics and corporate power
Jonathan Cook
