Listen: Another expert report finds Israel is committing genocide. The West yawns
Listen: Another expert report finds Israel is committing genocide. The West yawns

Read by Matthew Alford
Dec 25, 2024
Transcript

Another expert report finds Israel is committing genocide. The West yawns

Another expert report finds Israel is committing genocide. The West yawns

Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, and Medecins Sans Frontieres are all agreed. But the Gaza genocide is now just another routine news item, buried on the inside pages.

