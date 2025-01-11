Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Judge threatens to break the UK's wall of secrecy around Assange's persecution
Read by Matthew Alford
Jan 11, 2025
Transcript

Original article published by:

Judge threatens to break the UK's wall of secrecy around Assange's persecution

Jan 10
For years, the UK and Sweden stymied Freedom of Information requests to hide why prosecutors under Keir Starmer pursued the Wikileaks founder. Finally the game may be up.

Jonathan Cook Podcast
Analysis and commentary from award-winning, independent journalist, covering media, politics and corporate power
