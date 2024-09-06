Jonathan Cook
Listen: Six takeaways from the UK's decision on arms sales to Israel the media are hiding
Read by Matthew Alford
Sep 06, 2024
Six takeaways from the UK's decision on arms sales to Israel the media are hiding

British Jewish leaders are incensed by the 8% cut in weapons to Israel. Judged by the very rules Starmer imposed on Labour, that makes him a proven antisemite.

