Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn L Zaremba's avatar
Carolyn L Zaremba
Jul 10, 2024

Caitlin Johnstone writes about this subject all the time. I don't know about in the UK, but I read Manufacturing Consent when it first was published. I find it amazing that any adult would not be familiar with it or with Noam Chomsky.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
Jul 10, 2024Edited

The reason that the Russian (if it was Russian, Ukraine has form in blaming Russia for its missile hits) missile strike caused such a wailing and gnashing of teeth is because the western public is being groomed for direct and open western intervention in Ukraine.

Since the west is already neck-deep in the War On Gaza and is only getting deeper, it would not do to call attention to Israel's lavishly documented track record of intentional atrocities in that conflict. Hence, the missiles that hit Gaza hospitals just drop out of the sky somehow, an unexplained phenomenon of modern meteorology.

Reply
Share
99 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture