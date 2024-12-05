Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Biden and Starmer are destroying international law to protect Israel’s genocide
Listen: Biden and Starmer are destroying international law to protect Israel's genocide

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Dec 05, 2024
Transcript

Original article published here:

Biden and Starmer are destroying international law to protect Israel’s genocide

Jonathan Cook
·
Dec 4
Biden and Starmer are destroying international law to protect Israel's genocide

The truth is that the idea of a British liberal democracy is unravelling before our eyes. When the guardians of the liberal order, of the rule of law and humanitarianism, are unmasked as charlatans – as is the case with both Starmer and Biden – the forces of darkness rush in to fill the void.

Read full story

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Analysis and commentary from award-winning, independent journalist, covering media, politics and corporate power
Jonathan Cook
