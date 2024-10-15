Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Israel wants to finish the job Washington started after 9/11
Listen: Israel wants to finish the job Washington started after 9/11

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Oct 15, 2024
Transcript

Original article published here:

War on Gaza: Israel wants to finish the job Washington started after 9/11

Jonathan Cook
·
Oct 11
War on Gaza: Israel wants to finish the job Washington started after 9/11

A decade ago – long before October 7 – a European ambassador was asked what red line Israel would need to cross before his country acted. He replied: 'There is no red line.' Then, it sounded evasive. Today, it was clearly prophecy.

Read full story

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Analysis and commentary from award-winning, independent journalist, covering media, politics and corporate power
