Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Cameron Hopkins's avatar
Cameron Hopkins
4h

What happened to Hyde Park Corner? Free speech is doomed in the UK. So is free thought. What would Kier Hardie say about his name sake suppressing traditional liberties and imposing fascism. Screw Kier Starmer. It will be a frosty Friday in Hell before I return to the UK. I think my 3 x gf grandparents in Dorset would be disappointed but would understand.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4hEdited

1. The british political class want to keep America sweet so that America will fight Russia for them.

2 In a british court, law is meaningless. There is only the friend - enemy distinction. The friend is permitted everything and is protected by every law. The enemy is permitted nothing and persecuted by every law.

That is all.

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