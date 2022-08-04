Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
Aug 4, 2022

Thank you. Another beautifully written, incisive, important article exposing the perfidious nature of the US military-industrial complex. Brilliant! Am sharing with others. Very thankful for you.

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unwarranted
Aug 4, 2022

Thank you Mr. Cook. This is a great example of the news Americans will never see if they don't search for it. Such stories need to become viral in order to circumvent the Washington narrative cloak.

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