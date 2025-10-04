Jonathan Cook

Listen: Who's really encouraging attacks like the one on a synagogue? Look to our leaders
Listen: Who's really encouraging attacks like the one on a synagogue? Look to our leaders

Read by Matthew Alford
Oct 04, 2025
Transcript

Originally published here:

Who's really encouraging attacks like the one on a synagogue? Look to our leaders

Jonathan Cook
·
Oct 3
Who's really encouraging attacks like the one on a synagogue? Look to our leaders

The attack on a Manchester synagogue is evidence not of a rising tide of antisemitism but of something else entirely: a growing and dangerous political illiteracy being cultivated in our societies.

